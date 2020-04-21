All apartments in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD
7 James St
7 James St

7 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 James Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family home in Gaithersburg! Features include rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen offering updated cabinets, plenty of countertop workspace and stainless steel appliances. The 3 large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space, including a master bedroom with hardwood floors and the 2 full baths have updated fixtures and a walk-in shower. A fully finished basement clubroom has a great second living area and separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Tenants can enjoy entertaining guests on the private deck, 2 detached storage sheds and an expansive front and back yard!

Price is for an 18 month term. Please reach out to Agent with all other terms/prices.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5132329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 James St have any available units?
7 James St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 James St have?
Some of 7 James St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 James St currently offering any rent specials?
7 James St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 James St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 James St is pet friendly.
Does 7 James St offer parking?
No, 7 James St does not offer parking.
Does 7 James St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 James St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 James St have a pool?
No, 7 James St does not have a pool.
Does 7 James St have accessible units?
No, 7 James St does not have accessible units.
Does 7 James St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 James St does not have units with dishwashers.
