7 James St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family home in Gaithersburg! Features include rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen offering updated cabinets, plenty of countertop workspace and stainless steel appliances. The 3 large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space, including a master bedroom with hardwood floors and the 2 full baths have updated fixtures and a walk-in shower. A fully finished basement clubroom has a great second living area and separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Tenants can enjoy entertaining guests on the private deck, 2 detached storage sheds and an expansive front and back yard!



Price is for an 18 month term. Please reach out to Agent with all other terms/prices.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5132329)