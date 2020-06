Amenities

The owner reduced the house down to $2,500.00 Beautiful two level Townhouse In Crown Farm.subdivision 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths. Main level hardwood floors , Granite counter tops, stainless still appliances, dish washer, also Washer and Dryer on main level. Second level 3 Bed rooms 2 full baths Master bed room with full bath and separate shower. Balcony from 2nd Bedroom. Credit report charge $25.00 Price reduced now to ,2,650.00 also freshly painted.