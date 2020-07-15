/
furnished apartments
101 Furnished Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE #PH07
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
MINIMUM LEASE IS 3 MONTHS Beautiful, luxurious, penthouse fully furnished w/upscale furniture and fully equipped. High security,great party room,exercise room and roof top pool.
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous LUXURY, ULTRA-MODERN condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.
Old Town
219 S ROYAL ST
219 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
CHARMING HISTORIC OLD TOWN TOWNHOUSE HAS IDEAL LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING OLD TOWN HAS TO OFFER! GRAND HIGH CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING, WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT.
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...
Old Town
228 N SAINT ASAPH STREET
228 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1660 sqft
Spectacular Hidden gem in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Executive Turnkey furnished rental. Rental Price includes all utilities, Cable, Internet, and twice per month maid service. Townhome located 1.
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
H Street-NoMa
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,634
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,098
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Mount Vernon Square
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,630
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Trinidad - Langston
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.
Aurora Highlands
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,786
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,123
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,887
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Trinidad - Langston
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Capitol Hill
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Eckington
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,300
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1065 sqft
Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr.
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Nauck
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,248
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Southwest - Waterfront
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,031
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
853 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Logan Circle - Shaw
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING IN WASHINGTON, DC!
Douglas Park
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,162
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,649
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
