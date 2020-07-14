Penn Southern

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.