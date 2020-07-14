All apartments in Capitol Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Penn Southern

4113 Southern Ave · (240) 724-8073
Location

4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Penn Southern.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Penn Southern have any available units?
Penn Southern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Capitol Heights, MD.
What amenities does Penn Southern have?
Some of Penn Southern's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Penn Southern currently offering any rent specials?
Penn Southern is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Penn Southern pet-friendly?
Yes, Penn Southern is pet friendly.
Does Penn Southern offer parking?
Yes, Penn Southern offers parking.
Does Penn Southern have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Penn Southern offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Penn Southern have a pool?
Yes, Penn Southern has a pool.
Does Penn Southern have accessible units?
No, Penn Southern does not have accessible units.
Does Penn Southern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Penn Southern has units with dishwashers.
Does Penn Southern have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Penn Southern has units with air conditioning.
