/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM
187 Furnished Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
Results within 1 mile of Suitland
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coral Hills
1 Unit Available
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
Results within 5 miles of Suitland
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Navy Yard
28 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,080
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,430
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eckington
116 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
H Street-NoMa
62 Units Available
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
H Street-NoMa
65 Units Available
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,940
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
H Street-NoMa
17 Units Available
Ava H Street
318 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
877 sqft
Ava H Street offers a pet-friendly community that's minutes from several D.C. attractions and public transportation, along with shopping and dining. These smoke-free apartments include spacious walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
H Street-NoMa
30 Units Available
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
H Street-NoMa
20 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
Southwest - Waterfront
47 Units Available
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,031
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
881 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Trinidad - Langston
2 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
53 Units Available
Highline Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,897
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Discover a collection of luxury apartments expertly crafted for the ultimate urban lifestyle. With a striking architectural façade, inspired interior spaces, and the best of DC outside your door, Highline puts everything in reach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwest - Waterfront
4 Units Available
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,637
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-395 and I-695, close to the US Capitol. Community features include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, garage parking, and a library with free WiFi.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202
333 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
605 sqft
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 Available 07/16/20 Capitol Hill 1 Bedroom Furnished or Unfurnished with a View of The Hart Senate Building - This apartment is in an incredible location and has incredible style! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Open floor plan High
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deanwood
1 Unit Available
3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast
3723 Roosevelt Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1963 sqft
Cozy bedroom w/ private bathroom, 7min METRO walk - Property Id: 250658 Furnished cozy bedroom (with very private bathroom) available in a brand new SHARED 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1334 Maryland Ave NE
1334 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Hill 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 288633 -3 bedrooms - 2 full bathrooms - washer and dryer tenant pays: - gas - electric - water (some furnishings optional to include in lease) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
H Street-NoMa
1 Unit Available
724 3rd Street Northeast
724 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
Furnished- New Prime Location Capitol Hill - Property Id: 277271 Gorgeous 3 bedroom house deliberate design, traditional architecture of the 1890`s, amazing location. ~ King sized bed in the master bedroom (complete with darling bay window.
Similar Pages
Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 BedroomsSuitland 3 BedroomsSuitland Accessible ApartmentsSuitland Apartments under $1,200Suitland Apartments under $1,300
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with GarageSuitland Apartments with GymSuitland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuitland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuitland Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA