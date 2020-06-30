/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM
207 Furnished Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD
1 of 1
Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
200 C St Se
200 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
430 sqft
This is a beautiful five bedroom home with a georgeous deck in the backyard . Built in 1926, this home is strategically located between the Silver Spring and the downtown Washington DC corridors. Tree lined streets, excellent for .
1 of 7
Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
1843 Burke Street Southea
1843 Burke Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
563 sqft
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/-qDTTKdZMEqLqkc-Pz5xmg Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest - Waterfront
86 Q Street Southwest - 1
86 Q Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,695
540 sqft
A renovated one-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this Winter.
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Anacostia
2500 SAYLES PLACE SE
2500 Sayles Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1870 sqft
Good credit required. 3 bedroom stunning Multi level Townhouse Condo in DC with garage parking ! Good credit is required, pets are case by case. Condo may come furnished or unfurnished. Deposit amount is equal to first months rent.
1 of 8
Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
1 of 8
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1001 Duke St
1001 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning new kitchen and bathroom renovations are complete along with new carpets and fresh paint. Large bedroom with built-in shelving. Three Closets, Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Oven, Range, Microwave, central air and heat.
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
1427 E Street Northeast - 1
1427 E Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
832 sqft
2nd floor bright 2BR with 15 foot loft-like ceilings. Quiet block on the Hill a five minute walk to H Street. Separate entrance and no shared enclosed areas. Private balcony and backyard entertainment areas. One full size bedroom fits king bed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
144 11th Street Southeast, #5
144 11th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
300 sqft
Studio apartment, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
144 11th Street Southeast
144 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
300 sqft
Studio, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town North
610 BASHFORD LANE
610 Bashford Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and upgraded, Luxury condo near Historic Old Town Alexandria and 1 Mile to DCA that would be perfect for the corporate traveler. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
219 S ROYAL ST
219 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
CHARMING HISTORIC OLD TOWN TOWNHOUSE HAS IDEAL LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING OLD TOWN HAS TO OFFER! GRAND HIGH CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING, WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT.
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest - Waterfront
765 Delaware Avenue SW
765 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduction!!! MOVE-IN READY - DECEMBER RENT SPECIAL : $25 Application Fee if apply by Jan 1! Full application fee(s) refunded with ratified lease before 12/24/2019.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
631 D STREET NW
631 D Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
930 sqft
Unique & Spacious 930 sq ft condo in the sought-after Lafayette at Penn Quarter! CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Flexible Floor plan w/ bonus room (not a legal bedroom) could be office or den.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Trinidad - Langston
1720 H STREET NE
1720 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
650 sqft
Perfect little pad filled with natural light and everything you need. This upper level unit has two beds, one bath, in-unit washer/dryer, renovated kitchen with stainless steel everything, partially furnished for your basic essential needs.
1 of 48
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
1 of 36
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE
331 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1072 sqft
Executive Turnkey Furnished Short Term Rental- Utilities And Internet Is Included In Rent. Available 5/4. Historic Townhouse Located In Vibrant Old Town Alexandria.
1 of 28
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
908 11TH STREET NE
908 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2377 sqft
Bright & Sunny 3-bed/2.5 bath end unit TH in vibrant H St corridor, totally renovated in 2014, FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
125 C STREET SE
125 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
850 sqft
Furnished and 3 month minimum lease -Superior location. Charming, Cute and convenient 2 Bedroom, Fireplace, Washer and Dryer. Georgetown courtyard. Half a block to the doors of the Cannon Office building and Library of Congress.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest - Waterfront
1301 DELAWARE AVENUE SW
1301 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
670 sqft
Longing to be near the water? This is the home for you! You are close to the Waterfront Metro and L'Enfant Plaza as well as multiple bus lines.
1 of 46
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
1016 G STREET SE
1016 G Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2277 sqft
FOR LEASE! Fully furnished, extraordinary 2-level Row/Townhouse - approximately 2,073 SF located in the heart of Capitol Hill w/ 3 beds, 2 full baths, 1 half bath and GARAGE.
1 of 53
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
1 of 36
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
601 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW
601 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Service Luxury Building w/24-hr Concierge. Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Penn Quarter Apt w/gleaming hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer in unit, , Gym & Sauna. Amazing Rooftop views of US Capitol & Washington Monument.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
771 10TH STREET SE
771 10th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,825
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower level 1br 1ba for rent. Very well apportioned. Furnished or unfurnished. Great location.
