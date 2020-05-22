7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA 22306 Hybla Valley
Price and availability
VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1-074 · Avail. Aug 11
$1,634
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cherry Arms.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
The emphasis is on comfortable living at Cherry Arms. The pool and playgrounds provide summertime fun while easy access to Metrorail, I-495 and I-395 makes commuting hassle-free! Our spacious apartments will suit your everyday needs.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.