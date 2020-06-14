/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM
143 Furnished Apartments for rent in Capitol Heights, MD
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Capitol Heights
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
221 57TH PL NE
221 57th Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Short term furnished rental. If you are looking for a spacious, luxury, fully furnished accommodation in central Washington, DC for 1-6 months this is the most ideal option on the market. We can do leases from 1 up to 6 months.
Results within 5 miles of Capitol Heights
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Trinidad - Langston
2 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deanwood
1 Unit Available
3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast
3723 Roosevelt Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1963 sqft
Cozy bedroom w/ private bathroom, 7min METRO walk - Property Id: 250658 Furnished cozy bedroom (with very private bathroom) available in a brand new SHARED 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1334 Maryland Ave NE
1334 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Hill 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 288633 -3 bedrooms - 2 full bathrooms - washer and dryer tenant pays: - gas - electric - water (some furnishings optional to include in lease) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benning
1 Unit Available
4203 Foote St NE 1
4203 Foote Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
720 sqft
Walk to Metro* Utilities Included* Fully Furnished - Property Id: 283082 Small fully renovated apartment in 2-unit duplex/town-home. **FULLY FURNISHED** and **ALL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** - Including High Speed Internet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benning
1 Unit Available
549 45th Street Northeast
549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
B Available 07/01/20 One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Trinidad - Langston
1 Unit Available
1720 H STREET NE
1720 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
650 sqft
Perfect little pad filled with natural light and everything you need. This upper level unit has two beds, one bath, in-unit washer/dryer, renovated kitchen with stainless steel everything, partially furnished for your basic essential needs.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1843 Burke Street Southea
1843 Burke Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
563 sqft
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/-qDTTKdZMEqLqkc-Pz5xmg Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1016 G STREET SE
1016 G Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2277 sqft
FOR LEASE! Fully furnished, extraordinary 2-level Row/Townhouse - approximately 2,073 SF located in the heart of Capitol Hill w/ 3 beds, 2 full baths, 1 half bath and GARAGE.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coral Hills
1 Unit Available
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Trinidad - Langston
1 Unit Available
1804 BENNING ROAD NE
1804 Benning Road Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1568 sqft
Cute and modern 2 bedroom and one full bathroom * Newly renovated * New Kitchen * Quartz Countertop & Backsplash * Gold Faucet Fixtures * Modern GE Stainless Steel Appliances * Hardwood Flooring * Washer/Dryer in unit * Steps Away from H Street
Similar Pages
Capitol Heights 1 BedroomsCapitol Heights 2 BedroomsCapitol Heights 3 BedroomsCapitol Heights Apartments with BalconyCapitol Heights Apartments with Gym
Capitol Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCapitol Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCapitol Heights Apartments with ParkingCapitol Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MD