accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM
135 Accessible Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1720 BLOUNT DRIVE
1720 Blount Drive, Friendly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1028 sqft
PLEASE CALL LISTNG AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTION.OWNER ACCEPTS SECTION 8 VOUCHER.
Results within 1 mile of Friendly
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Friendly
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
12 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,767
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,859
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
51 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
803 FAIR WINDS WAY
803 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2508 sqft
3 Bedrooms w/ 4 Full Bathrooms & 1 Half-Bath. Open Kitchen Dining Room & Living Room floorplan w/ fireplace. Open layout Terrace level Family room w/ two sided fireplace. Two car garage
1 of 5
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...
Results within 10 miles of Friendly
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
50 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
230 Units Available
Arlington Ridge
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,621
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,421
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
22 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,413
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
38 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,676
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1280 sqft
Property situated between L Street NE and K St NE and near Columbus Circle. Units feature modern stainless steel finishes and extra storage. Convenient amenities include concierge service, courtyard and doorman.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
16 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
19 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
102 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,056
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
