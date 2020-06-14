/
95 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
980 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Results within 5 miles of Hybla Valley
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,374
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
London Park Apartments
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Fairlington
1819 KENWOOD AVENUE
1819 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1204 sqft
Vacant and ready to show... Spectacular top floor condo in sought after Kingsgate community. Open floor plan, nine feet ceiling with custom moldings and three sided fireplace.
Del Ray
503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B
503 East Alexandria Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,750
Location location location!! Fully furnished spacious studio english basement with it's own private entrance, available for immediate move in!! The kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, the carpet was recently replaced and the unit was just
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
205 YOAKUM PARKWAY
205 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fullyl Furnished condo at the Watergate at Landmark. Unbelievable, tastefully decorated, and ready to move into July 1. 1 huge bedroom with large Den/Office. Remodeled Kitchen and baths. Only thing missing is a mattress in the bedroom.
3484 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
3484 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
780 sqft
Inside the beltway! Conveniently located! Remodeled bathroom and bedroom with gas stove, ceiling fan in bedroom, huge washer/ dryer in the unit, 3 pools in the community, fitness center, and tennis courts. Huge patio. Pets allowed.
Southwest Quadrant
609 S COLUMBUS STREET
609 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1155 sqft
Furnished, three story townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and fenced patio in the back.
Rosemont
331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE
331 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1072 sqft
Executive Turnkey Furnished Short Term Rental- Utilities And Internet Is Included In Rent. Available 5/4. Historic Townhouse Located In Vibrant Old Town Alexandria.
Results within 10 miles of Hybla Valley
Nauck
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,546
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,590
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
North Rosslyn
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Aurora Highlands
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,222
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1046 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Crystal City Shops
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1129 sqft
Blocks from the Crystal City Metro station with views of downtown Washington D.C. On-site facilities include yoga room, fitness center, expansive private balconies, and racquetball court.
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
