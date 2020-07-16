Apartment List
/
MD
/
friendly
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

466 Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Friendly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2311 Thornknoll Dr
2311 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Apt near the National Harbor - Property Id: 310612 Beautiful home, in a quiet neighborhood, near metro bus, recently remodeled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Friendly

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
Results within 5 miles of Friendly
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,806
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
28 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
2 Units Available
Old Town
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town North
801 N Pitt St Unit 505
801 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,400
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in Alexandria VA within walking distance to the Braddok RD Metro Station is this cute as can be unfurnished studio apartment available July 6th! The unit was recently renovated and all the kitchen appliances are brand new!! The location is

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Quadrant
713 COLUMBUS STREET S
713 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
This one won't last long! All the charm of Old Town Alexandria. Ideal location. Walk to King Street Metro, Minutes to I-495 or easy jog to Mt. Vernon Path. 3LV, 2BR, 2BA with rear fenced yard. Patio and Deck.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
3518 Princess Caroline Court
3518 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
This townhome boasts pride of ownership. Hardwood floors are found on a levels and ceramic tile adorn the 3.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a beautiful baby window can be found in the updated kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Quadrant
918 S. Patrick St. #3
918 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
A one bedroom second floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. An end unit with extra windows and plenty of light.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Quadrant
922 S. Patrick St. #1
922 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
A one bedroom on the first floor apartment in a 5 garden style apartment building. Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
420 EUILLE ST
420 Euille Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
A private mews setting of this handsome townhouse in the heart of Old Town, featuring 3bedrooms/3.5baths.

1 of 82

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
700 UNION ST S
700 S Union St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful and luxurious townhouse has over 3,200 square ft of interior space with high-end finishes.
City Guide for Friendly, MD

Friendly, Maryland is located in Prince George's County. The county was established in 1696 and named after Prince George of Denmark, husband of Princess Anne, heir to the throne of England.

Friendly, Maryland is one of 10 Fort Washington neighborhoods / areas and is located in the northeast quadrant of the city. Friendly is an unincorporated area and is a few miles south of Washington, D.C. The area has its own rural post office at one point, but is now part of the Fort Washington mailing area. Friendly is home to approximately 9,000 residents based on the most-recent census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Friendly, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Friendly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Friendly 3 BedroomsFriendly Accessible Apartments
Friendly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFriendly Cheap Places
Friendly Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Franconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University