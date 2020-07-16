466 Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD with hardwood floors
Friendly, Maryland is located in Prince George's County. The county was established in 1696 and named after Prince George of Denmark, husband of Princess Anne, heir to the throne of England.
Friendly, Maryland is one of 10 Fort Washington neighborhoods / areas and is located in the northeast quadrant of the city. Friendly is an unincorporated area and is a few miles south of Washington, D.C. The area has its own rural post office at one point, but is now part of the Fort Washington mailing area. Friendly is home to approximately 9,000 residents based on the most-recent census. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Friendly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.