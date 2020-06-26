All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 1828 KITTY HAWK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
1828 KITTY HAWK RD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1828 KITTY HAWK RD

1828 Kitty Hawk Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1828 Kitty Hawk Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2BR BUNGALOW LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING ALL APPLIANCES BRAND NEW RENT INCLUDES EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have any available units?
1828 KITTY HAWK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have?
Some of 1828 KITTY HAWK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 KITTY HAWK RD currently offering any rent specials?
1828 KITTY HAWK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 KITTY HAWK RD pet-friendly?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD offer parking?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD does not offer parking.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have a pool?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD does not have a pool.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have accessible units?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College