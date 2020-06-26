Rent Calculator
1828 KITTY HAWK RD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1828 KITTY HAWK RD
1828 Kitty Hawk Road
No Longer Available
Location
1828 Kitty Hawk Road, Essex, MD 21221
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2BR BUNGALOW LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING ALL APPLIANCES BRAND NEW RENT INCLUDES EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have any available units?
1828 KITTY HAWK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Essex, MD
.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Essex Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have?
Some of 1828 KITTY HAWK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1828 KITTY HAWK RD currently offering any rent specials?
1828 KITTY HAWK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 KITTY HAWK RD pet-friendly?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Essex
.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD offer parking?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD does not offer parking.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have a pool?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD does not have a pool.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have accessible units?
No, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 KITTY HAWK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 KITTY HAWK RD has units with dishwashers.
