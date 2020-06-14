401 Apartments for rent in Essex, MD with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Essex renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$881
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
745 Arncliffe Rd
745 Arncliffe Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
745 Arncliffe Rd Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad in Essex! - Lovely 2 bedroom brick townhome just off 702 and Eastern Blvd in Essex! Gleaming wood flooring welcomes you to a large living area flooded with natural light!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
7 Haley Road
7 Haley Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1008 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. featuring all hardwood floors, granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, ample storage space fenced in yard as well as a private parking space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
30 Ebbing Ct
30 Ebbing Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
Scenic waterfront view with dock access! Beautifully remodeled end-unit townhouse, turnkey available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a
Results within 1 mile of Essex
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
178 E KINGSTON PARK LANE
178 East Kingston Park Lane, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
This waterfront rental has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large eat in kitchen with full size stacked washer and dryer. Large living room with hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms with attic access in one of the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Essex
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
$650
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
Medford
5 Units Available
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belair - Edison
1 Unit Available
3650 Chesterfield Ave
3650 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
896 sqft
NEW 3BED/1.5BATH home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 modern Bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Waltherson
1 Unit Available
5130 Belair Rd 1
5130 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Upgrade Appliances! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196449 Immediately available! Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartments available, near county line on Belair and York Rds. Others available very soon.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7962 Saint Claire Ln
7962 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful new renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Dundalk - Beautifully newly renovated single family house with 3 bedroom and 1 Bath & Finished basement.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedmont
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.
City Guide for Essex, MD

Essex: “Home of the Ballestone Mansion, a historic place!”

If you are looking for a place with the serene atmosphere of a rural community, mixed with the convenience of modern living, then Essex is the place for you. Luckily, we have all of the information you need to find an apartment in Essex, MD. Located in Baltimore County, Maryland, Essex is not officially a city; rather, it is a census-designated place, mapped out for the purpose of gathering statistical data on the residents. More than 39,300 people call this quaint little community home. The origins of Essex, an unincorporated community, stemmed from the desire of Baltimore residents in the early 1900s to have a place outside the city where they could enjoy a more rural way of life. Weather-wise, the summers get pretty hot, with temperatures that average 80°F in July, and a chilly 36°F in February. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Essex, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Essex renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

