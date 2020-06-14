401 Apartments for rent in Essex, MD with hardwood floors
Essex: “Home of the Ballestone Mansion, a historic place!”
If you are looking for a place with the serene atmosphere of a rural community, mixed with the convenience of modern living, then Essex is the place for you. Luckily, we have all of the information you need to find an apartment in Essex, MD. Located in Baltimore County, Maryland, Essex is not officially a city; rather, it is a census-designated place, mapped out for the purpose of gathering statistical data on the residents. More than 39,300 people call this quaint little community home. The origins of Essex, an unincorporated community, stemmed from the desire of Baltimore residents in the early 1900s to have a place outside the city where they could enjoy a more rural way of life. Weather-wise, the summers get pretty hot, with temperatures that average 80°F in July, and a chilly 36°F in February. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Essex renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.