Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Walnut Grove

953 Walnut Grove Rd · (410) 216-5768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

953 Walnut Grove Rd, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
on-site laundry
carport
Come see why Walnut Grove is more than just your townhome community... it's your home! Our large three bedroom townhomes are complete with two or two and a half baths, ample storage and closet space, energy efficient appliances, washer and dryer in every home and a sunny eat-in kitchen with a back door leading to your own rear yard. Located just off of Route 702 which offers an easy commute to Baltimore and beyond, we accept small pets and have abundant off street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: Up to 2 Cats, 1 Cat and 1 Dog (50 lbs), or 1 Dog (50 lbs) only.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.* - *Restrictions Apply. Contact Leasing Agent for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Grove have any available units?
Walnut Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Grove have?
Some of Walnut Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Grove is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Grove offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Grove offers parking.
Does Walnut Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Grove have a pool?
No, Walnut Grove does not have a pool.
Does Walnut Grove have accessible units?
No, Walnut Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Grove has units with dishwashers.
