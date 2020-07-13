Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance package receiving on-site laundry carport

Come see why Walnut Grove is more than just your townhome community... it's your home! Our large three bedroom townhomes are complete with two or two and a half baths, ample storage and closet space, energy efficient appliances, washer and dryer in every home and a sunny eat-in kitchen with a back door leading to your own rear yard. Located just off of Route 702 which offers an easy commute to Baltimore and beyond, we accept small pets and have abundant off street parking available.