Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

340 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Essex, MD

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
$857
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated March 28 at 08:10pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated December 28 at 10:24pm
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
792 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County, Essexs most established rental community.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$933
809 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Gateway Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County. Enjoy the two-level, two bedroom floor plan and the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.
Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$902
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
5 Units Available
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct, Essex, MD
Studio
$725
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
742 sqft
We offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
117 Hampshire Road
117 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Ready for move in! Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full size washer and dryer, NEW carpet and paint. Conveniently located and priced right! Pets acceptable case by case with additional pet deposit.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
202 Oak Ave
202 Oak Avenue, Essex, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
984 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home on Hopkins Creel - Property Id: 255103 EXQUISITE RENOVATION "Water Privileged" at the Edge of Hopkins Creek.
Results within 1 mile of Essex
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,097
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,079
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Redthorn Road
2106 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
2106 Redthorn Road Available 08/21/20 Updated 3 Bedroom ~ Hawthorne/Middle River - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in the Hawthorne area of Middle River boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Essex
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern

July 2020 Essex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Essex Rent Report. Essex rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Essex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Essex rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Essex rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Essex stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,111 for a two-bedroom. Essex's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Essex, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Essex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Essex has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Essex is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Essex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,111 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Essex remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,164, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Essex than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Essex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

