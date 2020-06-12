373 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Essex, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Helmsman Ct,
1 Helmsman Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1 Helmsman Ct, Baltimore, MD 21221 - Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Townhome in Water-Privileged Community in Essex! Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite, opening to Breakfast Room and Spacious Living/Dining Room leading to

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Banyan Wood Ct
6 Banyan Wood Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
911 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath Condo in a desired Essex area - Condo property located in a quiet home owner area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
30 Ebbing Ct
30 Ebbing Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
Scenic waterfront view with dock access! Beautifully remodeled end-unit townhouse, turnkey available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Results within 1 mile of Essex
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2205 REDTHORN ROAD
2205 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1424 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Accepted.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 UTE COURT
21 Ute Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Freshly painted, end of group townhome in Middle River. Three bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Fenced in rear yard! Must use listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
22 LONDON PERRY COURT
22 London Perry Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1116 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. This recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome has a RARE main level family room addition! NEW carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2163 CORALTHORN ROAD
2163 Coralthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
New stove, refrigerator, microwave ! Freshly painted neutral Gray. New carpet upstairs and new flooring on main level. Parking Pad !! Walk to Elementary School 2 blocks away. Washer and Dryer ! Partially finished basement. Section 8 WELCOMED !!
Results within 5 miles of Essex
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Frankford
11 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1100 sqft
The Village of Carrollwood offers incredibly spacious townhomes in the serene Seneca Creek area of Eastern Baltimore County, Maryland.

June 2020 Essex Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Essex Rent Report. Essex rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Essex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Essex rents held steady over the past month

Essex rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Essex stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. Essex's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Essex over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Essex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Essex, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Essex is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Essex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Essex.
    • While rents in Essex fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Essex than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Essex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

