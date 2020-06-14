Apartment List
/
MD
/
essex
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

199 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Essex, MD

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$881
692 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated December 28 at 10:24pm
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:10pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$883
613 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
5 Units Available
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
We offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Results within 1 mile of Essex
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
675 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Results within 5 miles of Essex
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
627 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
664 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,082
633 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$993
612 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.

June 2020 Essex Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Essex Rent Report. Essex rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Essex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Essex Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Essex Rent Report. Essex rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Essex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Essex rents held steady over the past month

Essex rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Essex stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. Essex's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Essex over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Essex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Essex, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Essex is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Essex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Essex.
    • While rents in Essex fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Essex than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Essex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 BedroomsEssex 3 BedroomsEssex Accessible ApartmentsEssex Apartments under $800Essex Apartments under $900
    Essex Apartments with BalconyEssex Apartments with GymEssex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEssex Apartments with ParkingEssex Apartments with PoolEssex Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Dog Friendly ApartmentsEssex Furnished ApartmentsEssex Pet Friendly PlacesEssex Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
    Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
    Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College