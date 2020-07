Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym playground 24hr maintenance sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

The Townhomes at River's Crossing offers two bedroom rental townhomes in Essex. They are centrally located, overlooking the refurbished Renaissance Park with walking, and playground areas. The community features a pleasant courtyard setting with private entrances, and patios. The interiors feature large eat-in kitchens and ample closet space. As a resident of a WPM Real Estate Management community, you will enjoy the convenience of 24 hour award-winning emergency maintenance, snow removal and a professional staff ready to assist you with any needs!