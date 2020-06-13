Apartment List
/
MD
/
essex
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

384 Apartments for rent in Essex, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$948
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$927
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated December 28 at 10:24pm
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Banyan Wood Ct
6 Banyan Wood Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
911 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath Condo in a desired Essex area - Condo property located in a quiet home owner area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
30 Ebbing Ct
30 Ebbing Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
Scenic waterfront view with dock access! Beautifully remodeled end-unit townhouse, turnkey available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.

1 of 21

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
949 Middlesex Road
949 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great Condition!! Townhome for rent in Essex!! - Up for rent we have a town home in Essex with some great recent updates! Here are the features that are included: 1.) 2 Bedrooms 2.) 1.5 Bathrooms 3.) recently painted a nice neutral color 4.
Results within 1 mile of Essex
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,058
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,068
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
178 E KINGSTON PARK LANE
178 East Kingston Park Lane, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
This waterfront rental has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large eat in kitchen with full size stacked washer and dryer. Large living room with hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms with attic access in one of the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Essex
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,082
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
18 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Essex, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Essex renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 BedroomsEssex 3 BedroomsEssex Accessible ApartmentsEssex Apartments under $800Essex Apartments under $900
Essex Apartments with BalconyEssex Apartments with GymEssex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEssex Apartments with ParkingEssex Apartments with PoolEssex Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Dog Friendly ApartmentsEssex Furnished ApartmentsEssex Pet Friendly PlacesEssex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College