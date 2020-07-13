Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry e-payments online portal

Designed and built to save energy, Hyde Park Apartments offer our residents beautiful homes, with hard wood floors or carpeting and sunny eat-in kitchens. Our newly designed interiors feature new appliances, an abundance of cabinets and new lighting. All this at a remarkable price. When you visit, you'll understand why Hyde Park Apartments has been recognized by the Home Builders Association of Maryland for superiority of design and was presented the "Award of Excellence" for the best 2 bedroom apartment. Please call for an appointment today.