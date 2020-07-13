All apartments in Essex
Find more places like
Hyde Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
Hyde Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Hyde Park Apartments

1114 Tace Dr · (410) 204-2257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit T109001D · Avail. Oct 15

$857

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit T120001D · Avail. Aug 15

$952

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit T109002D · Avail. Aug 15

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit T105001C · Avail. Oct 15

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hyde Park Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
e-payments
online portal
Designed and built to save energy, Hyde Park Apartments offer our residents beautiful homes, with hard wood floors or carpeting and sunny eat-in kitchens. Our newly designed interiors feature new appliances, an abundance of cabinets and new lighting. All this at a remarkable price. When you visit, you'll understand why Hyde Park Apartments has been recognized by the Home Builders Association of Maryland for superiority of design and was presented the "Award of Excellence" for the best 2 bedroom apartment. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 to 2 month's rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd. 25 lbs.
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hyde Park Apartments have any available units?
Hyde Park Apartments has 6 units available starting at $857 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does Hyde Park Apartments have?
Some of Hyde Park Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hyde Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hyde Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hyde Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hyde Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hyde Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hyde Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hyde Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Hyde Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hyde Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hyde Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 BedroomsEssex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly PlacesEssex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityGoucher College