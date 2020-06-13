Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

340 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Essex, MD

Finding an apartment in Essex that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$948
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$926
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:10pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
792 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County, Essexs most established rental community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$933
809 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Gateway Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County. Enjoy the two-level, two bedroom floor plan and the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$902
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
5 Units Available
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct, Essex, MD
Studio
$725
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
742 sqft
We offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Banyan Wood Ct
6 Banyan Wood Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
911 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath Condo in a desired Essex area - Condo property located in a quiet home owner area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Helmsman Ct,
1 Helmsman Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1 Helmsman Ct, Baltimore, MD 21221 - Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Townhome in Water-Privileged Community in Essex! Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite, opening to Breakfast Room and Spacious Living/Dining Room leading to

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
745 Arncliffe Rd
745 Arncliffe Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
745 Arncliffe Rd Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad in Essex! - Lovely 2 bedroom brick townhome just off 702 and Eastern Blvd in Essex! Gleaming wood flooring welcomes you to a large living area flooded with natural light!

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Results within 1 mile of Essex
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,061
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,059
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2126 SUNNYTHORN ROAD
2126 Sunnythorn Road, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1542 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. END OF GROUP 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
22 LONDON PERRY COURT
22 London Perry Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1116 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. This recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome has a RARE main level family room addition! NEW carpet and paint throughout.
City Guide for Essex, MD

Essex: “Home of the Ballestone Mansion, a historic place!”

If you are looking for a place with the serene atmosphere of a rural community, mixed with the convenience of modern living, then Essex is the place for you. Luckily, we have all of the information you need to find an apartment in Essex, MD. Located in Baltimore County, Maryland, Essex is not officially a city; rather, it is a census-designated place, mapped out for the purpose of gathering statistical data on the residents. More than 39,300 people call this quaint little community home. The origins of Essex, an unincorporated community, stemmed from the desire of Baltimore residents in the early 1900s to have a place outside the city where they could enjoy a more rural way of life. Weather-wise, the summers get pretty hot, with temperatures that average 80°F in July, and a chilly 36°F in February. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Essex, MD

Finding an apartment in Essex that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

