340 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Essex, MD
Essex: “Home of the Ballestone Mansion, a historic place!”
If you are looking for a place with the serene atmosphere of a rural community, mixed with the convenience of modern living, then Essex is the place for you. Luckily, we have all of the information you need to find an apartment in Essex, MD. Located in Baltimore County, Maryland, Essex is not officially a city; rather, it is a census-designated place, mapped out for the purpose of gathering statistical data on the residents. More than 39,300 people call this quaint little community home. The origins of Essex, an unincorporated community, stemmed from the desire of Baltimore residents in the early 1900s to have a place outside the city where they could enjoy a more rural way of life. Weather-wise, the summers get pretty hot, with temperatures that average 80°F in July, and a chilly 36°F in February. See more
Finding an apartment in Essex that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.