1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Crofton! Freshly painted on the main level, this townhouse boasts a large living area with recessed lighting, lots of natural light, dining room, and updated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and beautiful soft-close cabinetry. Enjoy your private deck that overlooks a beautiful pond! Upstairs features Master bedroom with His and Hers closets, updated en-suite Master bathroom, and 2 additional rooms with updated guest bathroom. Laundry in-unit with washer & dryer, with access to private lower level backyard. Home is zoned to Crofton schools, convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, & entertainment, and a short commute to D.C., Fort Meade, Annapolis, and Baltimore! Interested applicants can apply at https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/vacancies, scroll down to rental application processing - apply now.