Crofton, MD
1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT

1528 Marlborough Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Marlborough Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Crofton! Freshly painted on the main level, this townhouse boasts a large living area with recessed lighting, lots of natural light, dining room, and updated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and beautiful soft-close cabinetry. Enjoy your private deck that overlooks a beautiful pond! Upstairs features Master bedroom with His and Hers closets, updated en-suite Master bathroom, and 2 additional rooms with updated guest bathroom. Laundry in-unit with washer & dryer, with access to private lower level backyard. Home is zoned to Crofton schools, convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, & entertainment, and a short commute to D.C., Fort Meade, Annapolis, and Baltimore! Interested applicants can apply at https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/vacancies, scroll down to rental application processing - apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT have any available units?
1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT have?
Some of 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT offer parking?
No, 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT have a pool?
No, 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 MARLBOROUGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

