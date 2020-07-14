Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
deposit: None
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available at no cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.