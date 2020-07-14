All apartments in Crofton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Carlyle

1668 Carlyle Dr · (833) 592-8846
Location

1668 Carlyle Dr, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlyle.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Located behind the lake on Route 3, Carlyle doesn't resemble typical apartment living, outside or in! With a shopping center and 18-hole golf course within walking distance, you'll love the convenient location. Experience the cozy lifestyle at Carlyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
deposit: None
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available at no cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carlyle have any available units?
Carlyle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does Carlyle have?
Some of Carlyle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlyle currently offering any rent specials?
Carlyle is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Carlyle pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlyle is pet friendly.
Does Carlyle offer parking?
Yes, Carlyle offers parking.
Does Carlyle have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlyle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlyle have a pool?
Yes, Carlyle has a pool.
Does Carlyle have accessible units?
No, Carlyle does not have accessible units.
Does Carlyle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlyle has units with dishwashers.
Does Carlyle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carlyle has units with air conditioning.

