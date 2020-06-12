/
north beach
22 Apartments for rent in North Beach, MD📍
4023 5TH STREET
4023 5th Street, North Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 level apartment is one of 2 apartments that are available. The square footage is approximate. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 room for an office plus the open family room, kitchen, and eating area.
4010 3RD STREET
4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
13772 sqft
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!
Results within 1 mile of North Beach
3811 HARBOR ROAD
3811 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Move In Ready...Super clean townhouse! Top level has Master bedroom w/private bath-2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. The main level has large eat-in kitchen, large living room, and powder room.
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2566 sqft
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.
Results within 5 miles of North Beach
608 CHARLES AVE
608 Charles Avenue, Deale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
Home was completely rebuilt and updated in 2008. Second story addition adds lots of light and architectural appeal. Home can function as two separate living areas, each complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and their own entrance, kitchen and laundry.
14 FRIENDSHIP ROAD W
14 Friendship Road, Friendship, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1660 sqft
This 2BR 1BA Move-In Ready Rambler has an Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement with Pool Table and Extra Fridge. Main level laundry and extra freezer. Handicap ramp on rear of home.
5944 1ST STREET
5944 1st Street, Deale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2632 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DUPLEX Beautiful, completely redone 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. This is the lower level in split foyer. Private entrance, Totally separate from upstairs unit, Shared yard, Shared Laundry Room. 1 parking space
121 E CHESAPEAKE BEACH ROAD
121 Chesapeake Beach Road, Owings, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
4192 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely updated 1bed/1bath main floor unit with easy access to Chesapeake Beach and Rt 4! Unit has fresh paint, new carpet, lots of natural light, full kitchen, & beautiful bath -all for$1150/month. Credit check + security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of North Beach
3582 Yellow Bank Rd
3582 Yellow Bank Road, Dunkirk, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Apartment in the Trees - Property Id: 297328 Secluded apartment above a large garage on the premises in the back yard of a 2 acre plot. Private entry and private parking. Completely furnished - move in ready now.
1731 Clay Hammond Road
1731 Clay Hammond Road, Calvert County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2829 sqft
Lovely home in a great area. Tons of privacy while only being 5 minutes from downtown and a great commute to Andrews Air force Base.
3106 HIGHVIEW ROAD
3106 Highview Road, Calvert County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Cute starter home in Breezy Point! Move in just in time for Summer & The new school year! Walk to the community's private sandy beach and enjoy all the amenities of Breezy Point. This 4 bedroom home is just awaiting you to make it your own.
6905 N SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLVD
6905 Southern Maryland Blvd, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1363 sqft
Newly Updated, adorable 3 bed and 1 bath rambler with scenic pastoral views in northern Calvert County and highly rated school district. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Family Room with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout.
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2324 sqft
**Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New Floors, Recessed Lights,
1723 MARKET STREET
1723 Market Street, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1812 sqft
Super Clean Newer Colonial home in sought after Victoria Station... great Northern Calvert location! Enjoy community amenities with walking/jogging trails, lake, and tennis courts. You'll love the spacious floor plan & MBR suite.
2415 CHANEY ROAD
2415 Chaney Road, Calvert County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2792 sqft
Great home in country setting in rural Calvert County Maryland. New Kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Large outside patio and 1 car garage. You can watch the wild life from the living-room windows.
6068 SHADYSIDE ROAD
6068 Shady Side Rd, Shady Side, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Make this quaint country cottage your home. Perfect for a growing family. This single-family home features hardwood wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen, balanced in an open concept.
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.
6175 SHADY SIDE RD
6175 Shady Side Road, Shady Side, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This home was totally remodeled six years ago and still looks like new! Great for a couple or someone who has a home based business! Home has a maintenance free exterior and the lawn service is included! Save your weekends for fun, not mowing the
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
4700 OX CART ROAD
4700 Ox Cart Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2740 sqft
Enjoy your privacy in this beautiful colonial. So many amenities! Gourmet kit w/ stainless appl, travertine & hdwd flooring, large gas FP, master bed w/sitting rm & super bath that incl a walk-in shower.
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
