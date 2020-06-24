All apartments in Columbia
Location

9551 Highwind Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1887 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Owner will only accept excellent credit (Score of 700 or higher). Unique open floor plan w/ lovely natural wood accents. Secluded & peaceful home (approx 2000 sq ft) w/ lots of windows & natural light. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, renovated baths w/ gorgeous tiles & custom color paint throughout home. New water heater & HVAC. Backs to trees. Screened in porch. Spacious loft with built-in bookshelves and skylight. Excellent Columbia locale on a cul-de-sac near shops & mall. Minutes from Blandair Park, a recently opened 300 acre park with playgrounds, pavilions, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Columbia also features 3,600 acres of open space and 94 miles of pathways for community recreation, multiple gyms & 171 tot lots.~ Owner is Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9551 HIGHWIND COURT have any available units?
9551 HIGHWIND COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9551 HIGHWIND COURT have?
Some of 9551 HIGHWIND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9551 HIGHWIND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9551 HIGHWIND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 HIGHWIND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9551 HIGHWIND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9551 HIGHWIND COURT offer parking?
No, 9551 HIGHWIND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9551 HIGHWIND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9551 HIGHWIND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 HIGHWIND COURT have a pool?
No, 9551 HIGHWIND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9551 HIGHWIND COURT have accessible units?
No, 9551 HIGHWIND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 HIGHWIND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9551 HIGHWIND COURT has units with dishwashers.
