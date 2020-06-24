9551 HIGHWIND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

Owner will only accept excellent credit (Score of 700 or higher). Unique open floor plan w/ lovely natural wood accents. Secluded & peaceful home (approx 2000 sq ft) w/ lots of windows & natural light. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, renovated baths w/ gorgeous tiles & custom color paint throughout home. New water heater & HVAC. Backs to trees. Screened in porch. Spacious loft with built-in bookshelves and skylight. Excellent Columbia locale on a cul-de-sac near shops & mall. Minutes from Blandair Park, a recently opened 300 acre park with playgrounds, pavilions, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Columbia also features 3,600 acres of open space and 94 miles of pathways for community recreation, multiple gyms & 171 tot lots.~ Owner is Agent.