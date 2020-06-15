9548 WANDERING WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come home to this stylish and contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home tucked away on a quintessential Columbia cul-de-sac* Features include hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout, recessed lighting and neutral paint, replacement sliders, front door and interior doors* Many replacement windows throughout* Combination family room and kitchen feature a wood burning fireplace with brick mantle, black appliances, wood cabinets and breakfast bar* Master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and updated bathroom* Updated hall/guest bath and powder room* Large wrap-around deck overlooking lovely backyard with recently replaced 5~ tall fence backing to scenic wooded open space* Conveniently located between Columbia~s exciting Town Center and the Snowden River shopping corridor* Close to all major commuter routes* Covered parking and shed* Cozy up and enjoy the winter in style! CPRA $1,117.65/annually