Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9548 WANDERING WAY

9548 Wandering Way · No Longer Available
Location

9548 Wandering Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come home to this stylish and contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home tucked away on a quintessential Columbia cul-de-sac* Features include hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout, recessed lighting and neutral paint, replacement sliders, front door and interior doors* Many replacement windows throughout* Combination family room and kitchen feature a wood burning fireplace with brick mantle, black appliances, wood cabinets and breakfast bar* Master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and updated bathroom* Updated hall/guest bath and powder room* Large wrap-around deck overlooking lovely backyard with recently replaced 5~ tall fence backing to scenic wooded open space* Conveniently located between Columbia~s exciting Town Center and the Snowden River shopping corridor* Close to all major commuter routes* Covered parking and shed* Cozy up and enjoy the winter in style! CPRA $1,117.65/annually

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9548 WANDERING WAY have any available units?
9548 WANDERING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9548 WANDERING WAY have?
Some of 9548 WANDERING WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9548 WANDERING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9548 WANDERING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9548 WANDERING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9548 WANDERING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9548 WANDERING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9548 WANDERING WAY offers parking.
Does 9548 WANDERING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9548 WANDERING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9548 WANDERING WAY have a pool?
No, 9548 WANDERING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9548 WANDERING WAY have accessible units?
No, 9548 WANDERING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9548 WANDERING WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9548 WANDERING WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
