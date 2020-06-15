All apartments in Columbia
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY

9507 Gray Mouse Way
Location

9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage. $55/credit check apply online, security deposit & 1st months rent in negotiable funds. Property Management will write lease, Owners require credit scores of 650 or more, non-smokers only. Please remove shoes during inclement weather, be sure all lights are turned off and all doors locked, kitchen door to deck pull up on handle to lock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY have any available units?
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY have?
Some of 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY does offer parking.
Does 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY have a pool?
No, 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
