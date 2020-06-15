9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage. $55/credit check apply online, security deposit & 1st months rent in negotiable funds. Property Management will write lease, Owners require credit scores of 650 or more, non-smokers only. Please remove shoes during inclement weather, be sure all lights are turned off and all doors locked, kitchen door to deck pull up on handle to lock.