Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculate 3BR/2.5 BA town-home in the Village of Oakland Mills, right across the High School. Ready to move-in before schools start again! This home has been remodeled with fresh pain, updated baths and kitchen (stainless steel appliances will be installed before move-in), new floors on second floor, and recessed lighting throughout. Open house Saturday 7/27 from 1-3.