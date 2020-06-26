Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9419 MERRYREST ROAD
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9419 MERRYREST ROAD
9419 Merryrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Oakland Mills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9419 Merryrest Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Like New Just Renovated ... Freshly Painted * New Carpeting and Tile Kitchen & Bath Room * Brand New Kitchen with New Appliances * In Unit Washer and Dryer * Top Level with very high ceilings *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9419 MERRYREST ROAD have any available units?
9419 MERRYREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9419 MERRYREST ROAD have?
Some of 9419 MERRYREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9419 MERRYREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9419 MERRYREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 MERRYREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9419 MERRYREST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 9419 MERRYREST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9419 MERRYREST ROAD offers parking.
Does 9419 MERRYREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 MERRYREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 MERRYREST ROAD have a pool?
No, 9419 MERRYREST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9419 MERRYREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9419 MERRYREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 MERRYREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9419 MERRYREST ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
