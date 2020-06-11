9358 WESTERING SUN

Entire house just repainted and ready for School!Colonial Columbia Single Family home that is ready to move in before the Spring market hits. Spacious Four Bedrooms upstairs with a true 2 car garage. Large eat in kitchen leading to a large family room. New carpet in Dining room and Living room. Architectural roof is still under warranty and transfers to you when we close. HVAC was replaced in 2017. Seconds away from bike paths that lead to Lake Elkhorn and tot lots.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
