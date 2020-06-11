9358 WESTERING SUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Entire house just repainted and ready for School!Colonial Columbia Single Family home that is ready to move in before the Spring market hits. Spacious Four Bedrooms upstairs with a true 2 car garage. Large eat in kitchen leading to a large family room. New carpet in Dining room and Living room. Architectural roof is still under warranty and transfers to you when we close. HVAC was replaced in 2017. Seconds away from bike paths that lead to Lake Elkhorn and tot lots.