Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

9358 WESTERING SUN

9358 Westering Sun · No Longer Available
Location

9358 Westering Sun, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Entire house just repainted and ready for School!Colonial Columbia Single Family home that is ready to move in before the Spring market hits. Spacious Four Bedrooms upstairs with a true 2 car garage. Large eat in kitchen leading to a large family room. New carpet in Dining room and Living room. Architectural roof is still under warranty and transfers to you when we close. HVAC was replaced in 2017. Seconds away from bike paths that lead to Lake Elkhorn and tot lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9358 WESTERING SUN have any available units?
9358 WESTERING SUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9358 WESTERING SUN have?
Some of 9358 WESTERING SUN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9358 WESTERING SUN currently offering any rent specials?
9358 WESTERING SUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9358 WESTERING SUN pet-friendly?
No, 9358 WESTERING SUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9358 WESTERING SUN offer parking?
Yes, 9358 WESTERING SUN offers parking.
Does 9358 WESTERING SUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9358 WESTERING SUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9358 WESTERING SUN have a pool?
No, 9358 WESTERING SUN does not have a pool.
Does 9358 WESTERING SUN have accessible units?
No, 9358 WESTERING SUN does not have accessible units.
Does 9358 WESTERING SUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9358 WESTERING SUN has units with dishwashers.
