Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

9210 Wilbur Court

9210 Wilbur Court · (410) 878-7722
Location

9210 Wilbur Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW ! Located in Howard County at Guilford Square. This sweet three level duplex is freshly painted, new carpet, updated wood flooring and is very clean for immediate move in. Private custom side entry, two private parking spots, private back yard. Main level hosts large living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. Third level has huge master with custom closet, ceiling fan, bath with walk in shower. Two other nice size bedrooms, hall bath with tub, ample closet space. Lower level has finished basement, large laundry and storage area. Nice private community. Close to Ft Meade, NSA, 32, 175, 29, 100, Route 1, 95, shopping, dining, public transportation. Please no pets or smoking. CREDIT score for all applicants must be 630 or better. For showings please contact Joyce 410 988 3010.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 Wilbur Court have any available units?
9210 Wilbur Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9210 Wilbur Court have?
Some of 9210 Wilbur Court's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 Wilbur Court currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Wilbur Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Wilbur Court pet-friendly?
No, 9210 Wilbur Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9210 Wilbur Court offer parking?
Yes, 9210 Wilbur Court does offer parking.
Does 9210 Wilbur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9210 Wilbur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Wilbur Court have a pool?
Yes, 9210 Wilbur Court has a pool.
Does 9210 Wilbur Court have accessible units?
No, 9210 Wilbur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Wilbur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9210 Wilbur Court does not have units with dishwashers.
