9210 Wilbur Court

AVAILABLE NOW ! Located in Howard County at Guilford Square. This sweet three level duplex is freshly painted, new carpet, updated wood flooring and is very clean for immediate move in. Private custom side entry, two private parking spots, private back yard. Main level hosts large living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. Third level has huge master with custom closet, ceiling fan, bath with walk in shower. Two other nice size bedrooms, hall bath with tub, ample closet space. Lower level has finished basement, large laundry and storage area. Nice private community. Close to Ft Meade, NSA, 32, 175, 29, 100, Route 1, 95, shopping, dining, public transportation. Please no pets or smoking. CREDIT score for all applicants must be 630 or better. For showings please contact Joyce 410 988 3010.