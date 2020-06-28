All apartments in Columbia
9066 Early April Way
9066 Early April Way

Location

9066 Early April Way, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1635 Sq.ft.
3 Level Townhome
4 Bedroom
2 full and 2-half bathrooms
Spacious living spaces
Brand new remodeled kitchen.
Fireplace, Basement, Deck, Parking spaces, Backyard is not fenced in.

Close to schools, Great location!

All utilities are tenant responsibility.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9066 Early April Way have any available units?
9066 Early April Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9066 Early April Way have?
Some of 9066 Early April Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9066 Early April Way currently offering any rent specials?
9066 Early April Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9066 Early April Way pet-friendly?
No, 9066 Early April Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9066 Early April Way offer parking?
Yes, 9066 Early April Way offers parking.
Does 9066 Early April Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9066 Early April Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9066 Early April Way have a pool?
No, 9066 Early April Way does not have a pool.
Does 9066 Early April Way have accessible units?
No, 9066 Early April Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9066 Early April Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9066 Early April Way does not have units with dishwashers.
