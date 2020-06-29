8914 SKYROCK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

This is a very large townhouse that has been completely painted throughout and a new master shower, new laminate flooring in lower level, new window blinds and all carpeting professionally cleaned. There is a large eat in area in the kitchen and another formal dining area. A bathroom on every level. All four bedrooms have large double windows for a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is over sized with a whole wall of closet and an additional walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate dressing area that leads to the master shower. Enjoy the lower level family room walking out to the enclosed back yard. Professional photos of the townhouse will be coming soon.