All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 8914 SKYROCK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
8914 SKYROCK COURT
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

8914 SKYROCK COURT

8914 Skyrock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Kings Contrivance
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8914 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This is a very large townhouse that has been completely painted throughout and a new master shower, new laminate flooring in lower level, new window blinds and all carpeting professionally cleaned. There is a large eat in area in the kitchen and another formal dining area. A bathroom on every level. All four bedrooms have large double windows for a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is over sized with a whole wall of closet and an additional walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate dressing area that leads to the master shower. Enjoy the lower level family room walking out to the enclosed back yard. Professional photos of the townhouse will be coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 SKYROCK COURT have any available units?
8914 SKYROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8914 SKYROCK COURT have?
Some of 8914 SKYROCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8914 SKYROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8914 SKYROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 SKYROCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8914 SKYROCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8914 SKYROCK COURT offer parking?
No, 8914 SKYROCK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8914 SKYROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8914 SKYROCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 SKYROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 8914 SKYROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8914 SKYROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8914 SKYROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 SKYROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8914 SKYROCK COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University