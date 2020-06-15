All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 8897 Shining Oceans Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
8897 Shining Oceans Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8897 Shining Oceans Way

8897 Shining Oceans Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8897 Shining Oceans Way, Columbia, MD 21045

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1ee7b40e6 ----
Beautiful spacious middle of group town home, 55 community. All appliances, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, breakfast bar, pantry, family room, great room, warm gas heat, cable ready, high speed internet, alarm system, gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fan, vaulted ceilings, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, blinds.No smoking. Pets considered.

12 Months

Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Finished Basement
Garage
Gym / Excercise Room
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8897 Shining Oceans Way have any available units?
8897 Shining Oceans Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8897 Shining Oceans Way have?
Some of 8897 Shining Oceans Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8897 Shining Oceans Way currently offering any rent specials?
8897 Shining Oceans Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8897 Shining Oceans Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8897 Shining Oceans Way is pet friendly.
Does 8897 Shining Oceans Way offer parking?
Yes, 8897 Shining Oceans Way offers parking.
Does 8897 Shining Oceans Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8897 Shining Oceans Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8897 Shining Oceans Way have a pool?
Yes, 8897 Shining Oceans Way has a pool.
Does 8897 Shining Oceans Way have accessible units?
No, 8897 Shining Oceans Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8897 Shining Oceans Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8897 Shining Oceans Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University