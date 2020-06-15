8897 Shining Oceans Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1ee7b40e6 ----
Beautiful spacious middle of group town home, 55 community. All appliances, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, breakfast bar, pantry, family room, great room, warm gas heat, cable ready, high speed internet, alarm system, gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fan, vaulted ceilings, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, blinds.No smoking. Pets considered.
12 Months
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Finished Basement
Garage
Gym / Excercise Room
Pool