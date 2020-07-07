Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8890 Purple Iris Ln Available 05/17/19 Gorgeous Townhome with 2 Car Garage located at the Gateway Overlook Community - 4 Bedroom Townhome located at Elkridge, MD! This unit features gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, master bathroom with separate shower, tub and double vanities, hardwood flooring, full size washer and dryer! Contact us now to view this home! Voucher holders are welcome to apply!



This unit is also close to major highways, (I-95, Rt-175, Rt-108), shopping centers and restaurants.



*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

* Accepts pets max of 20 lbs with additional pet rent and deposit

*Background and Credit Check Required



