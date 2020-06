Amenities

Beautiful 2nd Level Condo. Backs to wooded View, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath Condo. Granite Kitchen Counter Tops with wood floors in living/Dining room area. Stacked Washer/Dryer in Unit. Large walk in Closets and Additional Storage in Basement. New Paint and Carpets in Bedrooms. *HCV and BRHP Welcome !!* Located close to retail and restaurants. Shows Well!!