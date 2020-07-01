8855 Purple Iris Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Available 04/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom/ 3 1/2 Bath TOWN HOME available for RENT!



Availability Date: APR 1, 2020



Features for this place: - Near to major Highways I-95, I-295, MD-100, MD-108

- Near to 2 big Malls, Arundel Mills and Columbia

- Soccer, Baseball, Tennis, Basketball, and Kids play area right in front of the home

- Near to Costco, Trader Joes, Wegmans, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, Home Depot, LifeTime, and many major outlets within 2 miles Raduis

- Huge 2 Car Garage, with Storage Racks



(RLNE5532935)