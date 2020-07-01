All apartments in Columbia
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

8855 Purple Iris Ln

8855 Purple Iris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8855 Purple Iris Lane, Columbia, MD 21075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Available 04/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom/ 3 1/2 Bath TOWN HOME available for RENT!

Availability Date: APR 1, 2020

Features for this place: - Near to major Highways I-95, I-295, MD-100, MD-108
- Near to 2 big Malls, Arundel Mills and Columbia
- Soccer, Baseball, Tennis, Basketball, and Kids play area right in front of the home
- Near to Costco, Trader Joes, Wegmans, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, Home Depot, LifeTime, and many major outlets within 2 miles Raduis
- Huge 2 Car Garage, with Storage Racks

(RLNE5532935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8855 Purple Iris Ln have any available units?
8855 Purple Iris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8855 Purple Iris Ln have?
Some of 8855 Purple Iris Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8855 Purple Iris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8855 Purple Iris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8855 Purple Iris Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8855 Purple Iris Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8855 Purple Iris Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8855 Purple Iris Ln offers parking.
Does 8855 Purple Iris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8855 Purple Iris Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8855 Purple Iris Ln have a pool?
No, 8855 Purple Iris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8855 Purple Iris Ln have accessible units?
No, 8855 Purple Iris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8855 Purple Iris Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8855 Purple Iris Ln has units with dishwashers.

