7857 RIVER ROCK WAY

LUXURY 3 bedroom townhome in Simpson Mill. The home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan, and 9~ ceilings. In the spacious kitchen you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Upstairs, enjoy the sanctuary of your own personal master suite with plenty of space for a sitting area to relax and recharge. Enjoy the energy of entertaining? A game room in the finished lower level provides a recreation area separate from the rest of the home. A brand new deck is currently being built for you to experience the outdoors. Convenient for the commuter with its centralized location and easy access to Rt 32, I-95 and 295. HOA fee included in rent. Pets on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score of 650 REQUIRED.