Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Rarely available Patio Unit in The Pines in Kings Contrivance. Fresh and clean. Plenty of light. Immediate move in with excellent credit and references. Washer & Dryer Stackable. Wood burning fireplace. Patio, Storage Room. Nice efficiency kitchen. Walk in master closet. Master bath. Carpets and unit has been cleaned. Within steps to the tennis courts, parks, trails, shopping, pool membership available. Competitively $. No pets.