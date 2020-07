Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Available July 23, 2020. Great Location...Located in the Pines at Dickinson Condo's, walking distance to the Vill. of Kings Contrivance-Harris Teeter Grocery. Berber carpet! Freshly painted! One bedroom, one bath unit w/ fireplace and a large private deck. Conveniently close to Rte 32 & 29, close to the Columbia Mall. Tennis courts, swimming pool, playgrounds, etc. All appliances, no smokers, will consider your small pet.