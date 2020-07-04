7515 WEATHER WORN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this inviting condo that offers you a tile entry with coat closet, Living room with a wood burning fireplace that has just been upgraded for efficiency, for those cold evenings, and updated bathrooms. You will enjoy relaxing on the back balcony, which also features a storage area for your needs. The master bedroom and full bathroom provide natural light through the skylights. This home is located minutes away from Route 32, 95 and Route 29. You are also conveniently located to a Park-n-Ride and the Mall of Columbia. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with a $500 deposit. Available December 15th, just in time for the holiday! Apply online.