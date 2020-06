Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Just steps away from Lake Elkhorn, this home is a nature lovers delight. Enjoy the luxurious SPACE that is at hand.. Huge Gourmet kitchen, Dual Sliders on the main and Lower levels Illuminate the interior spaces. Gorgeous deck and back yard for entertaining. Large bedrooms and a MBR with Walk in closet and private full bath. Loads of closet and storage space throughout. Skylights, truly unique!