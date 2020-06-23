All apartments in Columbia
7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE

7357 Hickory Log Cir · No Longer Available
Columbia
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7357 Hickory Log Cir, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3-level colonial townhome nestled in the Village of Owen Brown. Offered for lease is this 4 BR and 3 FB townhome. Recent renovations include neutral carpet, fresh paint and updated lighting. Stainless steel appliances, painted cabinetry and tile floors complete the country kitchen. Finally the LL include 4th BR, FB, FP and additional storage. Convenient commuter location to Baltimore, DC, and Ft. Meade/NSA. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with refundable deposit. Housing Vouchers Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have any available units?
7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have?
Some of 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
