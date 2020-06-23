7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3-level colonial townhome nestled in the Village of Owen Brown. Offered for lease is this 4 BR and 3 FB townhome. Recent renovations include neutral carpet, fresh paint and updated lighting. Stainless steel appliances, painted cabinetry and tile floors complete the country kitchen. Finally the LL include 4th BR, FB, FP and additional storage. Convenient commuter location to Baltimore, DC, and Ft. Meade/NSA. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with refundable deposit. Housing Vouchers Welcome.