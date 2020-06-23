7357 E HICKORY LOG CIRCLE

Amenities
Spacious 3-level colonial townhome nestled in the Village of Owen Brown. Offered for lease is this 4 BR and 3 FB townhome. Recent renovations include neutral carpet, fresh paint and updated lighting. Stainless steel appliances, painted cabinetry and tile floors complete the country kitchen. Finally the LL include 4th BR, FB, FP and additional storage. Convenient commuter location to Baltimore, DC, and Ft. Meade/NSA. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with refundable deposit. Housing Vouchers Welcome.