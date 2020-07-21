7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely colonial end unit in a tranquil Kings Gate neighborhood of Columbia, close to business, retail & fine dining. This 3 finished level townhome features 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath w/open flowing floor plan. Bright ceramic foyer from front door or integral 1 Car Garage to either Family Room w/access to peivate rear patio & yard or oak staircase to main level w/hardwood floors thru-out. Huge Eat-in kitchen w/Oak Cabinets, updated appliances & walk-out to 18X12 deck. Vaulted ceilings and thoughtful finishes in all 3 bedrooms, along w/updated ceramic baths. Super convenient to Baltimore, DC & Annapolis via MARC rail, BWI, Routes 1, 29, 32, 95 & 295. Home is available for Feb 1, 2020 occupancy & owner shall consider 1-3 year leases, vouchers welcomed w/620+ scores.