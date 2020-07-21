All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE

7349 Eden Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Kings Contrivance
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7349 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely colonial end unit in a tranquil Kings Gate neighborhood of Columbia, close to business, retail & fine dining. This 3 finished level townhome features 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath w/open flowing floor plan. Bright ceramic foyer from front door or integral 1 Car Garage to either Family Room w/access to peivate rear patio & yard or oak staircase to main level w/hardwood floors thru-out. Huge Eat-in kitchen w/Oak Cabinets, updated appliances & walk-out to 18X12 deck. Vaulted ceilings and thoughtful finishes in all 3 bedrooms, along w/updated ceramic baths. Super convenient to Baltimore, DC & Annapolis via MARC rail, BWI, Routes 1, 29, 32, 95 & 295. Home is available for Feb 1, 2020 occupancy & owner shall consider 1-3 year leases, vouchers welcomed w/620+ scores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7349 EDEN BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University