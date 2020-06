Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Great Townhouse.. 3 Bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Main level has galley kitchen, updated appliances, and slider to large deck in back. Basement has Rec room and a den along with laundry room. Tranquil and private back yard. near Lake and walking trails. New HVAC. Applications requires income of around ~$50K+ and credit score around 600 or above.