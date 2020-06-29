All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN

7057 Melting Shadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7057 Melting Shadows Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Town Home, End of Group, Large 3 BR, 2.5 bath unit, Credit check $55.00/pp, Security Deposit & 1st months rent must be negotiable funds. Use Long and Foster credit application & Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN have any available units?
7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN have?
Some of 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN pet-friendly?
No, 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN offers parking.
Does 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN have a pool?
No, 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN does not have a pool.
Does 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN have accessible units?
No, 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7057 MELTING SHADOWS LN has units with dishwashers.

