Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful sun-filled end unit! with a garage! Brick front, three level with gorgeous wood floors and gas fireplace! 9' ceilings! Rear kitchen was recently renovated and it is gorgeous! Sliders to deck. Owners suite with vaulted ceiling and super bath! Easy distance to Lake Elkhorn, shopping, and restaurants! Credit score of 650+ required. Most pets ok.