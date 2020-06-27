Rent Calculator
Columbia, MD
7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM
7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW
7020 Golden Seeds Row
No Longer Available
7020 Golden Seeds Row, Columbia, MD 21044
River Hill
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW have any available units?
Columbia, MD
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW have?
Some of 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW currently offering any rent specials?
7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW pet-friendly?
No, 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW offer parking?
Yes, 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW offers parking.
Does 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW have a pool?
No, 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW does not have a pool.
Does 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW have accessible units?
No, 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 GOLDEN SEEDS ROW has units with dishwashers.
