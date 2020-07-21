All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE

7012 Jeweled Hand Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7012 Jeweled Hand Circle, Columbia, MD 21044
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impeccable Patriot Single Family Home with 1 car attached garage located on a cul-de-sac in Columbia (Village of River Hill). Features include a living room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen with island, new stainless steel appliances, and pantry, kitchen opens to family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Second floor offers a master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath plus 3 additional spacious bedrooms with hall bath. Attached 1 car garage and unfinished basement. Dogs considered on a case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE have any available units?
7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr
Columbia, MD 21044
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University