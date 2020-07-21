7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impeccable Patriot Single Family Home with 1 car attached garage located on a cul-de-sac in Columbia (Village of River Hill). Features include a living room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen with island, new stainless steel appliances, and pantry, kitchen opens to family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Second floor offers a master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath plus 3 additional spacious bedrooms with hall bath. Attached 1 car garage and unfinished basement. Dogs considered on a case by case.