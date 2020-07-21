7012 JEWELED HAND CIRCLE

Amenities
Impeccable Patriot Single Family Home with 1 car attached garage located on a cul-de-sac in Columbia (Village of River Hill). Features include a living room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen with island, new stainless steel appliances, and pantry, kitchen opens to family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Second floor offers a master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath plus 3 additional spacious bedrooms with hall bath. Attached 1 car garage and unfinished basement. Dogs considered on a case by case.