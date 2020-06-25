6531 WINGFLASH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer windows, large fenced in lot on a cud-de-sac. Oversize two-level deck. Off street parking for two cars. Easy commute to Ft. Meade/NSA, and Baltimore. Pet-friendly house!